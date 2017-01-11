Mayor Barrett celebrates sale of 502nd foreclosed home in 2016: “Important to have families in these homes”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett attended a real estate closing to offer congratulations Wednesday, January 11th.

The closing marked the sale of the 502nd foreclosed home in Milwaukee in 2016.

Mayor Barrett congratulated the buyer, Jorge Toto, at his new home near 45th and Glendale.

The number of foreclosed homes sold exceeded the city's goal by more than ten percent.

"For me, it's important to have families in these homes, and we've been working very, very aggressively over the last three years. In fact, we're closing in on 1,500 homes over the last three years that have been returned from the tax rolls to private ownership," Mayor Barrett said.

Through Barrett's Strong Neighborhoods plan, the city is selling foreclosed homes in bundles of five for $1 each.

There's a meeting at City Hall for those interested in learning more set for Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m.