Milwaukee Admirals fall to Chicago Wolves 2-1

CHICAGO — Goalie Phoenix Copley stopped 35 shots to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 2-1 win over the Admirals Wednesday night, January 11th at Allstate Arena.

The win extended Chicago’s winning streak against Milwaukee to five games after the Ads won the first three of the season. Chicago leads in points in the Amtrak Rivalry, 12-7. Milwaukee is 3-4-0-1 against Chicago this year with four games to play against the Wolves.

Milwaukee outshot the Wolves 36-16 in the game.

Wolves defenseman Vince Dunn gave his team a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 8:26 of the first period. Dunn’s low shot from the center point found its way through traffic past Ads netminder Marek Mazanec for his seventh goal of the season.

Chicago’s Morgan Ellis scored the game-winner at 10:53 of the third period with a shot from the right circle.

Milwaukee scored its lone goal with :35 remaining. With Mazanec on the bench for an extra attacker, Vladislav Kamenev won a scramble and pushed the puck across the goal line for his 10th goal of the season. Frederick Gaudreau and Alex Carrier recorded the assists.

Neither team scored in the second period but the Ads held Chicago to just two shots in goal, the lowest amount in a period this season against Milwaukee.

The Admirals host Grand Rapids Fri., Jan. 13 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.