× Mitchell Airport announces healthy passenger growth in November 2016

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County’s General Mitchell International Airport announced Wednesday, January 10th, they are continuing a growth trend observed in ten of the first 11 months of 2016 — and served 3.9% more passengers in November 2016 compared to November 2015.

According to a news release from Mitchell Airport, with November’s total of 537,433 passengers, MKE served 6,244,680 passengers year-to-date, a 3.3% increase over 2015 for the same time period.

“More airlines, more flights, low fares, and an outstanding airport experience are why travelers keep coming back to MKE when they need to fly,” County Executive Chris Abele said. “It’s great to see this positive growth trend continue for nearly all of 2016, and we are looking forward to more good news in 2017.”

The release states Mitchell Airport continues to promote its new air service and convenience with the recent launch of its new rebranding and ad campaign, “Wherever Your Heart Desires,” which continues to spread the message that MKE is the choice airport for friendly, personal service for travelers from throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

“Whether it’s our new ad campaign, terminal improvements, or nonstop flights to warm weather destinations, there are many reasons why travelers choose MKE,” Airport Director Izzy Bonilla said. “I thank our loyal travelers for their continued business. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with a top-notch airport experience.”

Mitchell Airport offers nonstop flights to 39 destinations coast-to-coast, and 160 international destinations are available from Milwaukee with easy, one-stop connections. MKE is the only airport in Wisconsin or northern Illinois to be served by all the major domestic carriers including Air Canada, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, Norwegian (Apple/Funjet Vacations), OneJet, Southwest, United and Volaris. The complete list of nonstop cities can be found at mitchellairport.com.