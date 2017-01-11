Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for 10 countes in SE WI through midnight

Nominated for Packers Fan Hall of Fame: 81-year-old woman helps others experience Lambeau Field

Kay Kuester-Doran

GREEN BAY — An 81-year-old woman is in the running for the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame!

Kay Kuester-Doran attended the 1967 Ice Bowl as well as the Wild Card playoff matchup Sunday, January 8th between the Packers and Giants.

She’s in the running because she uses her four season tickets to give new Packers fans their first Lambeau Field experience.

“We have taken a lot of exchange students. We’ve had people from Mexico, Russia, Philippines, Kazakhstan. Most of those kids have never seen American football and especially not the Packers,” Kuester-Doran said.

The Packers Hall of Fame winner will be chosen by Packers fans, along with previous honorees and the team’s committee.

CLICK HERE to vote online.

