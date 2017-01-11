Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for 10 countes in SE WI through midnight

On the run for nearly 5 years, man accused in brutal, fatal attack on estranged wife now in custody

Posted 10:13 pm, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35PM, January 11, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- After nearly five years on the run, a fugitive is behind bars. He is accused of killing his estranged wife on Milwaukee's south side. It was a much lesser alleged crime in another state that got him busted.

"It`s surreal," Peggy West, spokeswoman for the family of Dayana Garcia said. "It's still very, very fresh."

Jose Luis Discua-Bados

Jose Luis Discua-Bados

In January of 2012, Jose Luis Discua-Bados is accused of committing a heinous attack on his estranged wife behind a home on the city's south side.

As Dayana Garcia left for work, investigators say Discua-Bados repeatedly hit her in the head with a two-by-four -- eventually stabbing her to death in front of her grandmother.

"There`s a lot of pain there," West said.

Discua-Bados went on the run -- with many featuring the Honduras native fled the country.

Law enforcement officials chased leads. Family members and friends held vigils, handed out fliers and made phone calls.

Dayana Garcia

Dayana Garcia

Dayana Garcia

West, a Milwaukee County supervisor, has been helping with the efforts over the years.

Peggy West

Peggy West

"At times, it felt like you were looking for a needle in a haystack," West said.

Finally, nearly five years later, Discua-Bados was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- taken in on a drunk driving charge. Officials say he'd been using an alias.

"We got justice for Dayana and that`s what we set out to do," West said.

Facing a charge of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, Discua-Bados is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $1 million bond.

Dayana Garcia

Dayana Garcia

Jose Luis Discua-Bados

Jose Luis Discua-Bados

"This is one step closer to getting that closure," West said.

If convicted, Discua-Bados could face life in prison.

He'll be in court in Milwaukee on Friday, January 13th.

Jose Luis Discua-Bados

Jose Luis Discua-Bados

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s