Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for 10 countes in SE WI through midnight

Police investigating after threatening note found in hallway at Fond du Lac High School

Posted 7:01 pm, January 11, 2017, by
Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police are investigating after a threatening note was found at Fond du Lac High School on Wednesday, January 11th.

Police said the note was found late Wednesday afternoon in a hallway.

The note made reference to the threat taking place on Thursday.

School officials notified police — and police said they do not believe this is a credible threat.

However, out of an abundance of caution, an increased police presence will be in place in and around Fond du Lac High School Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s