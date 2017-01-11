× Police investigating after threatening note found in hallway at Fond du Lac High School

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police are investigating after a threatening note was found at Fond du Lac High School on Wednesday, January 11th.

Police said the note was found late Wednesday afternoon in a hallway.

The note made reference to the threat taking place on Thursday.

School officials notified police — and police said they do not believe this is a credible threat.

However, out of an abundance of caution, an increased police presence will be in place in and around Fond du Lac High School Thursday.