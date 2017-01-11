Winter Weather ADVISORY starts Wednesday afternoon — runs through midnight

Taco Bell’s new chalupa features shell made entirely out of fried chicken!

Posted 2:31 pm, January 11, 2017, by
Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa

Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa

Taco Bell has created a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken!

Restaurant officials said the shell of the “Naked Chicken Chalupa” is made of all white meat seasoned chicken.

The taco is filled with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese, and topped with an avocado ranch sauce.

Taco Bell has been testing the product at locations in California and Missouri for the past two years.

These Naked Chicken Chalupas will be available at Taco Bell locations nationwide starting January 26th!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s