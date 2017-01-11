× Taco Bell’s new chalupa features shell made entirely out of fried chicken!

Taco Bell has created a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken!

Restaurant officials said the shell of the “Naked Chicken Chalupa” is made of all white meat seasoned chicken.

The taco is filled with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese, and topped with an avocado ranch sauce.

Taco Bell has been testing the product at locations in California and Missouri for the past two years.

These Naked Chicken Chalupas will be available at Taco Bell locations nationwide starting January 26th!