Take a trip back in time to the wild west, but how?

MILWAUKEE -- Take a trip back in time to the wild west! The "Great Train Robbery" is happening this weekend at the Mitchell Park Domes. Brian Kramp has a preview.

The Great Train Robbery (website)

JANUARY 14 - APRIL 2, 2017

Partners, little ladies, sheriffs... no one will want to miss this! We’re bringing the wild west to vivid life in the Show Dome for our "Great Train Robbery" wild west themed train show! Four G-Scale train tracks will run concurrently through a wild west setting. Among canyons, towns, and southwestern rock formations, you will see western-themed plants such as Red Rooster grass and Cuphea 'Dynamite' with small red flowers that look like sticks of dynamite. Watch our trains avoid evil bandits as they travel past dwarf Azalea trees in pinks and reds as well as small pots of Asparagus fern that resemble tumbleweeds. Be sure to stop in the Domes Gift Shop for fun train toys for the kids and train books for all ages.