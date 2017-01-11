× Toppers launches new store prototype in Milwaukee featuring “show kitchens”

MILWAUKEE — Toppers Pizza is launching a new store prototype in Milwaukee.

The store features an open kitchen, so customers can get an up close look at their orders as they’re made.

The company is calling it the “Toppers Show Kitchen.”

The Whitewater-based company plans to roll out the new store design company-wide.

There’s already one open on Kenilworth and Farwell in Milwaukee.

Toppers officials said the design makes for a cleaner, livelier and more inviting environment.

