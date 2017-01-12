× 2 students, ages 16 & 17, arrested in connection to threatening note found at Fond du Lac High School

FOND DU LAC — Police have arrested two students from Fond du Lac High School in connection to a threatening note that was found in the hallway of the school on Wednesday afternoon, January 11th.

According to Fond du Lac police, the note made reference to some “vulgar rap lyrics,” along with a threat that was to take place on Thursday, January 12th.

Officials say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested and referred to juvenile authorities for party to the crime of making terroristic threats.

Investigators do not believe this incident is connected to the school threats that were made in Oshkosh.

Police will continue to have an increased police presence around the school.