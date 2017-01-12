Alonso Sandoval, 1 of 2 men charged in shooting of MPD officer, sentenced to 20 months behind bars

MILWAUKEE — 22-year-old Alonso Sandoval, one of the two men who purchased a gun which was later used to shoot a Milwaukee police officer, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison on Thursday, January 12th.

Prosecutors say the gun used in the shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Brandon Baranowski traced back to 24-year-old Emanuel Romo. Prosecutors say Romo bought the gun for his cousin, Alonso Sandoval in 2014. Then they say Sandoval ended up selling it to someone else, and it eventually made its way to the shooter — 20-year-old Tomas Uriegas.

Uriegas used the gun to shoot Baranowski back on July 17th, near 17th and Morgan.

Baranowski survived two shots to his arm, two that became lodged in his bullet-resistant vest, and another that grazed his forehead. Baranowski was seated alone in his patrol car when Uriegas approached on foot and fired a gun into the squad.