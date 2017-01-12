‘American Psycho’ could inspire name of restaurant replacing Mimma’s

MILWAUKEE — The new restaurant set to replace Mimma’s Cafe on Brady Street could open as soon as April, with a name familiar to some.

Mimma’s closed at the end of 2016 after the owner decided it was time to retire.

The owner of Jo-Cats Pub purchased the restaurant and told the Milwaukee Business Journal a new concept is in the works.

One name being considered for the new restaurant is Dorsia, referencing the restaurant featured in the movie American Psycho.

