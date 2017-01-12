“Block Build:” Revitalize Milwaukee to rehab homes in Clarke Square neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Homes in disrepair in Milwaukee neighborhoods are about to get a free makeover!

Revitalize Milwaukee announced the winner of their 2017 "Block Build" is the Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative.

More than 30 homes on S. 17th Street between W. Mineral and W. Greenfield will be rehabbed.

Revitalize Milwaukee provides free repairs to low-income homeowners, senior citizens, veterans and those with disabilities.

"We feel like we have a great responsibility to give back and make sure the people in our community are truly safe in their homes and they have the ability to have running water live in a safe environment and not be worried about the heat or if their doors will fall off," Lynnea Katz-Petted, Revitalize Milwaukee CEO said.

The Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, the Near West Side Partners and Riverworks Development Group will also get some help.

Those will be near Lincoln Avenue Elementary School, the east portion of Miller Valley and the Harambe neighborhood.