× ‘Bublr Bikes Winter Challenge’ encourages winter riders this February — as well as prizes!

MILWAUKEE — Fulfill your New Year’s resolution and get in shape before summer rolls around. The ‘Bublr Bikes Winter Challenge’ is a perfect chance to get healthier and feel better about yourself.

The challenge is to encourage Milwaukee residents to keep biking and stay active over the winter months — and there will be prizes!

Prove you’re a true Wisconsinite and a hardcore Milwaukeean by riding throughout February, and win some great prizes,” said James Davies, acting executive director of Bublr Bikes.

The “Bublr Winter Bike Challenge 2017,” which runs from February 1st-28th, offers three levels of prizes for hardy cyclists ready to accept the challenge of defying winter. A Bublr cyclist riding:

10 days in a row earns a “Bicycle Benefits” sticker that provides discounts for purchases at area stores and restaurants.

20 days in a row receives two Bublr 30-Day Passes.

All 28 days wins a $100 gift card to the Wheel & Sprocket Bike Expo.

A Bublr Winter Bike Challenge “ride” is defined as a trip on a Bublr Bike lasting more than five minutes that starts and ends at different stations.

Participating “challenge” riders must be active Bublr pass holders. Bublr passes provide unlimited 60-minute rides for $15 a month or $80 per year. Passes can be purchased at http://bublrbikes.com/pricing/.

Registration is free. Challenge participants must register by 5 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 25. Details on the challenge, rules and a link to the registration site are at: http://bublrbikes.com/bwbc/

Bublr currently operates 57 bike share stations in several City of Milwaukee neighborhoods and Wauwatosa. Bublr Bikes are available year-round, including all winter, except during official snow emergencies or as needed due to extreme conditions. Bublr shovels out stations after snowfalls so that bikes are ready to ride.

“Staying open year-round is part of Bublr’s commitment to being a sustainable, world-class bike-share system for all Milwaukeeans,” Davies said. “Increasingly, people from all walks of life are relying on Bublr Bikes to get to school, run errands, go to work and stay active, so it’s important to us to be there for our riders.”

The Bublr challenge is presented by Wheel & Sprocket, a bike retailer with locations across Milwaukee and Wisconsin.