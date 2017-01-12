It’s official: Chargers will move to L.A.

The Chargers are trading in the beaches of San Diego for the glitz and glam of Los Angeles. The team announced on Thursday that it will move to Los Angeles where it will join the Rams as the city's second NFL team.

The Chargers started out in L.A., playing their first season as a franchise there in 1960. However, they moved to San Diego the next year and have been there for 56 years.

The move comes after the Chargers failed to get a ballot measure passed that would have use public funding to build a new stadium. The existing home of the Bolts, Qualcomm Stadium, opened in 1967 and is also used by the San Diego State University Aztecs football team.

When they move in 2017, the Chargers will play at the L.A. Coliseum with the Rams. Eventually both teams will move into a new stadium that’s being built near the L.A. airport in Inglewood, and which is set to open in 2019.

