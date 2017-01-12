Crash totals: Slick roads to blame for multiple accidents in Kenosha County Wednesday night

Posted 10:38 am, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:39AM, January 12, 2017
FOX6 Local Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, January 11th responded to a number of crashes that may have been cause by the freezing rain that fell throughout the afternoon and night.

Between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. Wednesday, the Kenosha Co. Sheriff’s Office has handled:

  • 52 assist motorist calls
  • 50 property damage accidents
  • 3 injury accidents
  • 1 rollover accident
  • 2 hit-and-run accidents

Kenosha County officials say roadways were dangerous and slippery and they are thankful that none of the accidents involved life-threatening injuries.

