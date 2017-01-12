× Crash totals: Slick roads to blame for multiple accidents in Kenosha County Wednesday night

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, January 11th responded to a number of crashes that may have been cause by the freezing rain that fell throughout the afternoon and night.

Between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. Wednesday, the Kenosha Co. Sheriff’s Office has handled:

52 assist motorist calls

50 property damage accidents

3 injury accidents

1 rollover accident

2 hit-and-run accidents

Kenosha County officials say roadways were dangerous and slippery and they are thankful that none of the accidents involved life-threatening injuries.