Drop off, pick up in store! FedEx, Walgreens team up to help prevent package thefts

FedEx and Walgreens have teamed up to help prevent package thefts.

FedEx officials said customers will soon be allowed to drop off and pick up packages at thousands of Walgreens stores across the United States.

The program is expected to begin in the spring of 2017.

It’s unclear how many Walgreens stores will participate.

Walgreens officials said it should be available at nearly 8,000 stores by the fall of 2018.