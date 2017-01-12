Drop off, pick up in store! FedEx, Walgreens team up to help prevent package thefts

SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 21: FedEx shipping boxes are seen on June 21, 2006 in San Francisco. FedEx, the world's largest express shipping company, announced a 27 percent increase in the company's fourth-quarter earnings or $568 million up from $448 million one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
FedEx and Walgreens have teamed up to help prevent package thefts.
FedEx officials said customers will soon be allowed to drop off and pick up packages at thousands of Walgreens stores across the United States.
The program is expected to begin in the spring of 2017.
It’s unclear how many Walgreens stores will participate.
Walgreens officials said it should be available at nearly 8,000 stores by the fall of 2018.