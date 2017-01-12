× Harbor District waterfront plaza designer selected, work to start in summer

MILWAUKEE — Construction on a waterfront plaza along Milwaukee’s inner harbor could begin as soon as summer 2017.

A design by a Milwaukee-based architectural firm has been chosen out of five contenders.

The proposed waterfront plaza will be at the end of E. Greenfield Avenue, and include places for kayaks to dock, boardwalk piers and a large playground, among other features.

Harbor District Inc. is leading the project, which is estimated to cost almost $2 million.

