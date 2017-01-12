“He hit my squad:” Wrong-way driver takes police on slow-speed pursuit in Germantown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- It could have ended a whole lot worse. A wrong-way driving case is captured on camera in Washington County. It all started with a slow-speed pursuit and ended with a squad being struck. The incident happened in Germanton on Wednesday, January 11th. It put a lot of motorists and officers on high alert.

About 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Germantown police started getting 911 calls about a car weaving in its lane, driving into oncoming traffic, blowing through stoplights and going into a ditch.

Dash cam video: "Again, it's going to be in the ditch by the train tracks on Mequon Road. Correction, now they're pulling out and getting back on the road."

Two Germantown squads on hot pursuit spotted the car headed westbound on Mequon Road, near Country Aire Drive.

Dash cam video: "Pull over. Pull over. Pull over. Pull over. Dispatch, I'm behind him. He's failing to stop. We're going approximately five miles-per-hour still westbound on Mequon Road."

Their emergency lights, sirens and verbal commands didn't stop the driver. He then headed westbound in the eastbound lane of Mequon Road. Officers had to command oncoming traffic.

With rush-hour traffic getting heavy, a third squad made a decision: a rolling road block where he pulls in front of the car and stops.

Dash cam video: "He hit my squad but I got him stopped."

It was determined the 77-year-old man driving was suffering from a medical condition and transported to the hospital.

There were no injures from the vehicle crashing into the squad car -- and no head-on collisions with other vehicles, thanks to the quick thinking of the Germantown police lieutenant and other officers.