“It doesn’t prevent recurrent injury:” Sports medicine expert weighs in on idea of Jordy Nelson wearing protective vest

MILWAUKEE -- Could Green Bay Packers Jordy Nelson take the field this Sunday during the Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys? With the receiver suffering what is reported as multiple rib fractures. Thursday, we've learned he may be thinking about trying to play while wearing a Kevlar.

We all know how we felt when we watched Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson take a hit which caused multiple rib fractures during last Sunday's Wild Card game.

Jordy has a different perspective on the pain.

"The ribs as part of the chest will actually lift open and pull the lungs open, pulling air in through the mouth or the nose," said Dr. Patrick Jost, orthopedic surgeon/sports medicine specialist.

Thursday, Dr. Jost learned Nelson is considering wearing a Kevlar vest to potentially play against the Cowboys this Sunday.

"The idea of wearing a protective vest will help with impact. It doesn't prevent recurrent injury," said Dr. Jost.

It also does not necessarily prevent new and significantly worse injuries caused by the fractures.

"You can lacerate your spleen or your kidneys or your liver. So every, 'next hit,' he could certainly be at-risk for one of those things," said Dr. Jost.

The doctor explains it is possible to play through the intense pain. Having an impact? Well...

"The hardest thing is taking a deep breath; especially in a player that has to sprint, they have to take deep breaths repeatedly over and over again -- so it'll affect not only his pain level but his speed and his ability to get away from cornerbacks," said Dr. Jost.