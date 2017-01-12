Lumiere brand rock salt lamps sold at Michaels RECALLED because they pose fire hazard
They were a popular gift this holiday season! Michaels officials have announced a recall of rock salt lamps sold under the Lumiere brand.
The recall impacts about 80,000 of these lamps. The lamps are being recalled because the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite — posing shock and fire hazards.
The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code on the bottom of the box.
|Description
|SKU
|UPC
|Rock of Gibraltar Lamp
|495144
|00886946056253
|Carnival of Lights
|495433
|00886946058325
|Basket of Rocks
|495146
|00886946056277
The lamps were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016 for between $15 and $30.
No injuries have been reported so far.
If you have one of these lamps, you’re asked to contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online HERE.