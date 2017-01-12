× Lumiere brand rock salt lamps sold at Michaels RECALLED because they pose fire hazard

They were a popular gift this holiday season! Michaels officials have announced a recall of rock salt lamps sold under the Lumiere brand.

The recall impacts about 80,000 of these lamps. The lamps are being recalled because the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite — posing shock and fire hazards.

The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code on the bottom of the box.

Description SKU UPC Rock of Gibraltar Lamp 495144 00886946056253 Carnival of Lights 495433 00886946058325 Basket of Rocks 495146 00886946056277

The lamps were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016 for between $15 and $30.

No injuries have been reported so far.

If you have one of these lamps, you’re asked to contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online HERE.