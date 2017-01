MILWAUKEE — 24-year-old Vernon Nevlis, wanted in connection to a homicide in Milwaukee, has been arrested in Indianapolis.

Detectives were able to track down the suspect to the 1000 block of John Jay Dr. were the suspect was apprehended, without incident, inside a car.

Detectives with the Milwaukee Police Department are arriving in Indianapolis to begin the process of extraditing the suspect back to Milwaukee.

The suspect is currently being held in the Marion County Jail.