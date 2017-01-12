× Marshal fired shots after he was struck by vehicle driven by wanted suspect attempting to avoid arrest

MILWAUKEE — A deputy was struck by a vehicle and injured by a suspect wanted on several state warrants, US Marshals announced Thursday, January 12th.

According to a statement from US Marshals, Lakendrick Staten was arrested on charges including possession of drugs, bail jumping, felon in possession of a firearm and theft.

The arrest took place near 57th and Silver Spring Drive Thursday.

Marshals said it was believed Staten was hiding in the area. He was observed in a vehicle in a driveway next to the target home.

Staten immediately drove the vehicle in the direction of the approaching task force officers, Marshals said. Several of them had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

One deputy US marshal was struck, and consequently fired shots that struck the vehicle.

After driving through a neighboring yard, the vehicle ran into a tree.

Staten then exited the vehicle, and a brief foot chase ensued.

Staten was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

The deputy that was struck taken to a hospital where he was treated and released without serious injury.