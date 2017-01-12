× MPD arrests 25-year-old convicted felon; drugs and weapons recovered

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were able to get a substantial amount of drugs off the streets following an arrest of a convicted felon early Wednesday morning, January 11th.

According to police, officers from District 5 were on patrol near 13th and Hadley around 12:40 a.m., when they saw a parked car in a no parking zone. Officers approached the car and the driver immediately drove off.

Officials say a short distance away, the car crashed into a median and the driver began to run. Following a short foot chase, officers took the man, a 25-year-old from Milwaukee, into custody.

Authorities say in his car they located a 9mm pistol, more than two grams of cocaine, more than 90 grams of marijuana and several prescription pills.

The suspect, police say, is a convicted felon with a criminal past dating back to 2009.

MPD will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges.