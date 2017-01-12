“Orders have been off the charts:” Packers’ success means it’s busy at Foamation, Green & Gold Zone

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a big playoff matchup in Texas vs. the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 15th — and when you’re cheering on the green and gold, you have to have the perfect gear! From cheeseheads to T-shirts, Packers apparel has been hot.

“Orders have been off the charts since the Lions victory,” Ty Foren with Foamation Inc. said.

When cheering on the Packers, you don’t wan to be basic. At Foamation in Milwaukee, unique items abound. The last few weeks have been busy.

“It`s exploding with orders. It`s a blessing to all of us here at Foamation,” Foren said.

From cheeseheads to cheesehats, cheese trophies and cozies, it appears Packers fans are looking to get their hands on some gear.

“We`re working two-thirds of every day now. Overtime is unquestioned and we`re putting out high-quality products,” Foren said.

Kimmy Chesser was shopping at the Green and Gold Zone in West Allis Thursday, January 12th.

“If you`re a Packers backer, you need everything green and gold!” Chesser said.

Chesser made a very special purchase for a relative in Texas.

“He`s not no Dallas fan at all. He`s all Green Bay! He’s going to be really happy,” Chesser said.

Those at Foamation and the Green and Gold Zone are hoping for more Packers success, as a winning team means a winning business.

“Gives me more hours, business. The boss is happier,” Ben Braden said.

“Go Green Bay!” Chesser said.