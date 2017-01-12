Packers playoff excitement: How fans are gearing up for the big game

Posted 9:18 am, January 12, 2017, by

DALLAS -- The Packers are on the road this weekend -- preparing for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. But it's not just the Packers that are gearing up for the game, fans are too. Carl is live in Dallas with more on the excitement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s