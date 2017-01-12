× Police: 20-year-old man shot, wounded near MLK Drive and Burleigh; suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near MLK Drive and Burleigh.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12th.

Police say an initial investigation has revealed the victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot by a male suspect during an altercation.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to investigate a motive and search for the suspect.