× Pups’ Picks PLAYOFF edition: Will Marcy pick the Packers or Cowboys to win the divisional round?

DALLAS, Texas — The Green Bay Packers head to Texas Sunday, January 15th to face the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional round playoff game. The Packers are underdogs headed into this matchup.

But who do the dogs from the Wisconsin Humane Society think will be the winner and moving on in the playoffs?

Last week, the pups were confident the Packers would get by the Giants — and they did on Sunday, January 8th — a 38-13 victory.

Now, the question is, can they leave the Big D with a victory?

Marcy is a 2.5-month-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. She has a lot of adoring fans, and is being cared for by a foster parent. She would make a wonderful addition to any family.

So who will Marcy pick?! The Packers, or the Cowboys?

WATCH:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLICK HERE to learn more about Marcy and the other animals available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.