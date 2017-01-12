Recognize him? West Allis police release video of person of interest in homicide near 92nd & Greenfield

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police have released surveillance video as they seek a suspect in connection with a homicide that happened December 16th near 92nd and Greenfield.

The fatal shooting occurred at 8:30 p.m. on December 16th.

According to West Allis police, when they arrived at the scene, they located a man who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. Authorities attempted life-saving effort but were unsuccessful.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now released video and still photos of a person of interest in this case.

If you know recognize this person, or have information that could help police in this case — you’re asked to give them a call at (414) 302-8073.

