Recognize this man? Suspect wanted in restaurant robbery linked to second crime

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at Taqueria Los Gallos, located near 13th and Maple. It happened around 11:15 a.m. on January 4th.

Police say this same suspect is believed to have committed a similar armed robbery Wednesday night, January 11th at the Family Dollar located near 13th and Oklahoma.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25-35 years-old, 6’ tall, and between 185-225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, black Nike gym shoes, and a white and black knit hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District One at 414-935-7360.