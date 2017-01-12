School Sisters of Notre Dame employee accused of manipulating payroll, stealing more than $12K

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 61-year-old Rosanne Harmeyer of Lannon faces a felony charge of theft in a business setting for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from School Sisters of Notre Dame in Elm Grove. The total loss to the church was over $12,000.

According to Elm Grove police, Harmeyer was employed in the School Sisters of Notre Dame Finance Department, where she altered or manipulated payroll and voided checks. Officials say she made 29 checks in total payable to herself totaling $12,112.25.

Harmeyer told officials she committed the thefts because “she was upset that the sisters received monthly stipends to buy whatever they desired.”

Harmeyer made a court appearance on Thursday, January 12th, and was released on a $2,500 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with School Sisters of Notre Dame or St. Mary’s.

No other details have been released.