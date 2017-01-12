“There was a lot of ice:” Miami Heat players thankful plane incident at Mitchell Airport wasn’t worse

MILWAUKEE — They’re thankful it wasn’t worse. That was the message from the Miami Heat basketball team after a not-so-smooth arrival in Milwaukee o n Wednesday night, January 11th. A plane carrying the team slid on the taxiway after landing at General Mitchell International Airport, due to icy conditions.

Everyone on the team was in good spirits on Thursday, January 12th. Most of the people who were on board didn’t even know it happened.

“Thank God that it wasn’t worse and we’re just thankful,” said Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat captain.

Haslem told FOX6 he’s never had a flight experience like he did Wednesday night.

“In my 14 years in the league, that’s the first time I’ve been part of something like that,” said Haslem.

Icy conditions led to a temporary suspension of arrivals and departures at Mitchell Airport Wednesday — but one aircraft in particular slid on the taxiway. It was carrying the Miami Heat basketball team.

Haslem said it was a smooth landing and many players didn’t even notice when the plan slid.

“I didn’t even know until after the fact. It just took us a long time to get off the plane,” Haslem said.

The team on Thursday was preparing for Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami Heat’s Head Coach, Eric Spoelstra, said it will bring its own trials on the court.

“We’ve faced them before, but obviously they present a lot of challenges off the dribble. I mean, they can really put the ball on the floor,” said Coach Spoelstra.

Coach Spoelstra said he was taken aback by the media attention the team received following the incident on the taxiway.

“Much ado about nothing. We didn’t really know. We already landed, so it was when we were taxi-ing. There was a lot of ice, so we had to be towed back in, but thankfully everyone is safe. The landing was great,” said Spoelstra.

FOX6 News was told most players received text messages from family members asking if they were OK. That’s how they learned of what had occurred.

Tip off Friday night is set for 7:00 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.