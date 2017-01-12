Trash bins destroyed by explosives in Jefferson County parks

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County officials are looking for answers after county parks employees have found park trash bins in the park destroyed by explosives.

According to the Jefferson County Wisconsin Government Facebook page, over the past several weeks employees have found the destroyed receptacles.

Officials are noting this activity is illegal and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, you are asked to contact the Jefferson County Parks Department at 920-647-7260.