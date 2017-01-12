“We’re over the moon:” Wisconsin Humane Society adopts out its smallest dog ever

Posted 11:36 am, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:42AM, January 12, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Thumbelina, quite possibly the smallest dog in Wisconsin, is being adopted Thursday, January 12th from the Wisconsin Humane Society after several weeks in a foster home.

The Chihuahua is just over three months old and weighs in at just 1.54 lbs. Based on her growth rate, Wisconsin Humane Society staff suspect that she won’t get much bigger than 2 lbs. You can hold her in the palm of your hand.

Thumbelina

Thumbelina

“Thumbelina is definitely the smallest dog ever adopted from the Wisconsin Humane Society,” said vice president of communications Angela Speed.

According to a press release, Thumbelina was surrendered to the WHS Racine Campus before Thanksgiving because her family was unable to care for her.

Her new adopters are friends with the foster family and were smitten when they met tiny Thumbelina.Thumbelina

“We’re over the moon about our family getting a wee bit bigger today,” said Jenny Stache, Thumbelina’s adopter. “We have another Chihuahua from WHS and we just adore her and know they’ll be great friends.”

According to Guinness World Records, the smallest living dog in the world is Miracle Milly, a 6-year-old Chihuahua who weighs 1 lb. and lives in Puerto Rico.

