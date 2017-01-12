Wicked winds toss trampoline around power pole in Ohio

Cleveland, OH — It was a cold and scary Tuesday night for many across northeast Ohio as high winds whipped across the area leaving many without heat and in the dark.

“It does get pretty loud when there is heavy winds; it gets pretty bad here,” said Howard Rowe of Cleveland.

It was far from quiet Tuesday night at the Rowe House in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

“All of a sudden we heard a big wind and we got spooked a little bit so we stood up and kind of looked outside,” said Tarina Rowe.

“All I heard was the wind pick up, like my mom said, and all you heard was something rolling across the roof,” said Tarina’s daughter, Jaicie.

The winds were so strong and violent they picked up the Rowe family’s trampoline, which was sitting near the side of the house, and wrapped it around a power line in the front of the house.

“I seen my neighbor’s chairs, her table, everything just rolling across the yard; at that point we noticed the trampoline was gone,” Tarina said.

The Rowes never lost power during the heavy winds and are thankful nobody was injured when the family’s favorite outdoor activity was ruined for a second time.

“I’m just glad nobody got hurt and yeah, we are out of a trampoline but that is all replaceable,” said Tarina.

Many others across Northeast Ohio did spend Tuesday night in the dark and in the cold.

“We didn’t have any electricity from 3:00 pm until 11 pm and it was cold in the house; we were a little bit worried,” said Cleveland resident, Marelisa Rodriguez.

At one point during the height of the heavy winds, 42,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power.

“We put our coats on; we sat down on the sofa; we stayed still until everything passed,” Rodriguez said.

The high winds left downed powerlines, large tree branches and debris of all sorts scattered across lawns, roadways and even near the highway near Cleveland.

“The wind was just ridiculous and we didn’t hear this come down but he happened to walk into the kitchen and looked out the window and he saw this wire laying down,” said Marge Menge of Cleveland.

In Newburgh Heights, crews were working to restore power to the traffic light at Harvard and Washington Park Street. FirstEnergy hopes to have all the power restored to customers by 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. It could be Thursday morning before power is completely restored around northeast Ohio.

“(It sounded) Like someone was walking on my roof; it was really strong,” said Yvonne Jackson.

A FirstEnergy spokesman tells FOX 8 that ice caused some accessibility issues Wednesday morning for crews working in the field.