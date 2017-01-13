× Admirals fall to Griffins, 3-0

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals surrendered three power-play goals to Grand Rapids and couldn’t connect on five tries of their own as they fell 3-0 on Friday night at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The loss was the fourth in a row for Milwaukee, who have scored just two goals during the losing skid.

Grand Rapids jumped out to a 1-0 lead early in the first period when Evgeny Svechnikov connected on a power-play marker from the bottom of the right circle.

The Griffins lead went up 2-0 with just 1:02 left in the opening stanza when Mitch Callahan deflected a Ben Street shot past Ads goalie Marek Mazanec.

Another power-play maker for Svechnikov at 6:33 of the second period put the Admirals in a 3-0 hole.

That was it for the scoring as neither team found the back of the net in the final stanza.

Marek Mazanec played well in net for the Ads, turning aside 28 shots on the night, including a number of odd man rushes, but he suffered the loss.

The Admirals are now off for the rest of the weekend before hitting the road for four in a row beginning next Tuesday night in Charlotte against the Checkers. Milwaukee’s next home contest is on Tuesday, January 24th against the Cleveland Monsters.