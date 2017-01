Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Kramp spent the morning at the Waukesha EXPO Market. It is southeast Wisconsin's fastest growing flea market styled antique, collectibles, art, craft and home party show. The show runs Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. And Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video