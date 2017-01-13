“Cheddar heads of north Texas:” Vernon’s Gastropub, green and gold getaway for Packers fans

DALLAS, TX -- Although you'll find plenty of blue and white in support of the Cowboys in Dallas, Texas, you'd be surprised to learn there is a significant amount of Packers green and gold, too. Vernon's Gastropub is a taste of Green Bay for Packers fans. FOX6's Tom Pipines shows you it's just like you're in Wisconsin!
