Driver arrested after fleeing from West Allis police in stolen vehicle; passenger fled on foot

WEST ALLIS — One person was taken into custody early Friday morning, January 13th after they fled from police in a stolen vehicle.

It began shortly after 2:00 a.m. when West Allis police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed without headlights near 60th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled from officers. Officers terminated the pursuit.

The vehicle was located at short time later in the area of 29th and Auer in Milwaukee.

Two subjects were located in the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended by officers, but the passenger was not located.

Investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen in a carjacking incident in Milwaukee on the afternoon of Thursday, January 12th and the Oak Creek P.D. had attempted to stop the vehicle just prior to the pursuit.

The investigation into all of these circumstances is still on-going.

