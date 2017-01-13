Fight the winter blues by bringing a bit of spring into your home, but how?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The cold days and long nights of winter make us hungry for the color and fragrance of nature. Luckily for you, gardening expert Melinda Myers is here to help you bring a welcome hint of spring into your home.

Melinda sharing some ideas for indoor gardening gifts and projects that will keep green thumbs exercised throughout the winter months. You can even get kids with cabin fever excited and involved in the projects!

Tips:

- Forcing bulbs, including amaryllis and paperwhites

- Creating terrariums

- Indoor herb gardens

- Growing microgreens

Another way to get a taste of spring this winter? Attend a Home & Garden or Flower Show! Melinda will be presenting at the Milwaukee NARI Spring Home & Garden Show (Feb. 16-19) and The Chicago Flower & Garden Show (March 18 - 26).