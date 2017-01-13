“Gotta show Packers pride:” Green Bay fans gear up in Wisconsin ahead of big game against Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Green Bay Packers Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys is still about 48 hours away, but fans all across Wisconsin are gearing up.

At Spanky's Hideaway located in Mequon, they're already getting set for Sunday, as they expect a full house to join the legions of Lambeau lovers in showing their support for the Packers.

At the Children's Community Center in Menomonee Falls, the youngest of the Packers backers wasn't even born when this season began! But my do they learn fast!

"We call it a 'Packers Rally,'" said Dana Bilello, Children's Community Center.

Dana Bilello says the Green Bay gatherings are reserved for only the biggest of games and Sunday's certainly qualifies.

"They will reenact the game. Like, they'll talk about it and then you have to stop the ball getting thrown through the middle of the classroom at times," said Bilello.

There's the ground game, but just like an Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary, those who are taking flight at General Mitchell International Hospital, say they'll still be looking to land victoriously. Green Bay fans picked up some green and gold apparel ahead of Sunday's game to show off their pride in their travels.

"I gotta show Packer pride, you know, when we go on the cruise," said Mike Dornum, traveling.