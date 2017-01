PORT WASHINGTON — The Village of Grafton Fire Department responded to a fire in a multi-family home in the City of Port Washington on Friday, January 13th.

Officials responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say the fire went to two alarms due to extensive spread of fire in the interior of the home.

Fire crews were on scene until 6:00 p.m.

No other details have been released.