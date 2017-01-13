“He’s got a lot of hard work ahead:” Fundraiser held in Oconomowoc for man struck by vehicle inside garage

OCONOMOWOC -- Friends and family held a fundraiser for Larry Hansen of Oconomowoc Friday night, January 13th. Back on December 8th, Hansen was working under a car in his garage when, in a freak accident, another vehicle came crashing through the garage -- striking Hansen. Hansen was taken to the hospital with a number of injuries and ended up losing his right leg.

The fundraiser is aimed at helping pay for Hansen's medical bills and prosthetic leg.

Those close to him say he's been optimistic through his recovery.

"He's got a positive attitude right from the start which is great. I hope he keeps it going but he's got a lot of hard work ahead of him for the next, almost a year," said Christine Gerristen, close friend of Hansen's.

Doctors say it could be another six weeks before Hansen can put any weight on his leg. Right now, the family is not aware of any charges against the driver of the car.

If you would like to help Hansen on his road to recovery, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

