“It’s just amazing:” Fan or not, Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium is a must-see

DALLAS, TX -- As we get to the weekend, more and more Green Bay Packers fans are headed south for the Divisional Round playoff game between the Packers and Cowboys. While the two teams are the main attraction on Sunday, the site of the game is a spectacle itself.

"What they say is it's always bigger and better in Texas, so here it is," said Caleb Leiran, Waukon, Iowa.

For many Packers fans descending on "Big D," a tour of the grounds is a must.

Opened in 2009, AT&T Stadium is a $1.2 billion cathedral to football. And like so many actual churches, there are works of art everywhere -- Nine pieces in total, coming in all shapes and sizes.

"It's amazing. It's just amazing. You don't even feel like you're in a stadium at many parts," said Terry Ehlke, San Diego, California -- born and raised in Appleton.

By far the most eye-popping feature at AT&T Stadium, is that giant video board that hangs over midfield. It is 160-feet wide by 72-feet high. That means it stretches all the way from the 23-yardline at one end of the field, to the 23-yardline at the other. It is the largest single-hung TV in the entire world.

"The screen is the first thing you notice, absolutely. Especially when something is on there and then it's just huge. It's just so big," said Lexi Loreth, Menomonee, Wisconsin.

Even as Packers diehards walk around with stars in their eyes, there's still something that only Lambeau Field can offer: character in a shade of green and gold.

"I think they both have their positives, but I think Lambeau is more personable," said Ehlke.