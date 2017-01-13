Lake Geneva man facing several charges after meth explosion at The Cove hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- The charges are piling on for 50-year-old Patrick McBean of Lake Geneva. He's already behind bars for charges related to meth manufacturing at The Cove hotel on Monday, January 9th -- but now FOX6 has learned he's also charged for maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Authorities say they uncovered a meth lab and meth waste at McBean's house. He was not home at the time. Instead on January 6th, he checked into room 314 of The Cove hotel. A woman was also with him, identified as 35-year old Melissa Kuen.

Both had shown up on log books two months prior for purchasing an excessive amount of pseudoephedrine -- drug used to make meth.On January 9th, Kuen was allegedly cooking meth in the bathroom when the explosion occurred.She suffered first-degree burns and ran out in a panic. A security guard at the neighboring hotel helped get her to a hospital.

"She was burned really bad from head to toe. Her clothes were burned off. She was crying. She was in need of a rescue," said Dan Novotny, Mill Creek Hotel chief security officer.

McBean was found with burned off facial hair and burns on his hands. He lied multiple times about what led to the blast, police soon found evidence consistent with meth production. One officer reported the thick smoke was burning his lungs. Several law enforcement officers were sent to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

"It's dangerous for everybody involved. Obviously for the people cooking the meth, it's very volatile -- even if they do know what they are doing. We've learned something like this can happen very quickly," said Lake Geneva Police Leiutenant Edward Gritzner.

At last check, police ares till waiting for Kuen to recover from her injuries to get a statement from her on what happened. The room where the blast occurred will need a new rug and drywall.