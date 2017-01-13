Man accused in brutal, fatal attack on estranged wife due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After nearly five years on the run, a fugitive is behind bars. Jose Luis Discua-Bados, the man accused of killing his estranged wife on Milwaukee's south side is due in court Friday, January 13th.

It was a much lesser alleged crime in another state that got him busted.

In January of 2012, Jose Luis Discua-Bados is accused of committing a heinous attack on his estranged wife behind a home on the city's south side.

As Dayana Garcia left for work, investigators say Discua-Bados repeatedly hit her in the head with a two-by-four -- eventually stabbing her to death in front of her grandmother.

Discua-Bados went on the run -- with many featuring the Honduras native fled the country.

Law enforcement officials chased leads. Family members and friends held vigils, handed out fliers and made phone calls.

Finally, nearly five years later, Discua-Bados was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- taken in on a drunk driving charge. Officials say he'd been using an alias.

Facing a charge of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, Discua-Bados is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $1 million bond.

If convicted, Discua-Bados could face life in prison.