McCarthy on Jordy Nelson: "We're going to declare him out for the game Sunday"

GREEN BAY — Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday, January 13th that wide receiver Jordy Nelson has officially been declared out for the Sunday, January 15th Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

McCarthy said they will re-evaluate Nelson’s condition on Monday.

Nelson suffered what is reported as multiple rib fractures.

