Milwaukee police investigate "sudden death" of 71-year-old man; foul play not suspected

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a sudden death that happened around 4:15 a.m. on the city’s northwest side Friday, January 13th.

According to police, a 71-year old Milwaukee man was found deceased behind his residence near 29th and Auer.

The investigation is ongoing.

At this time foul play is not suspected.

