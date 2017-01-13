× One dead following single-vehicle rollover crash in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — One person has died following a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred in the Town of Raymond early Friday morning, January 13th.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 43rd Street and CTH G.

When deputies arrived on scene they found the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle had been ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 90 mph when the accident occurred. The subject was not wearing a seat-belt.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol was also a factor.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this call by Raymond Fire and Rescue and State Patrol.