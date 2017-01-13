Packers fans enjoy winnings, including drywall & spackle, from bet with New York City mayor

GREEN BAY — The chilly weather didn’t stop Green Bay Packers fans from enjoying the city’s winnings from last weekend’s win against the Giants. A pep rally was held Friday afternoon, January 13th in Titletown.

According to WLUK, before the Packers-Giants matchup last weekend, Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt bet Titletown root beer, cheese curds and brats — while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, bet cheesecake and bagels.

There was another special surprise from New York’s mayor: drywall and spackle to patch up the hole Giants’ receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made when he punched through a wall outside the visitors’ locker room at Lambeau Field.

Mayor Schmitt said he appreciated the subtle gesture.

FOX11 reached out to the Packers to see if the gifts will be used to repair the wall or if it will be saved for another time. They have not heard back.